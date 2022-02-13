Nine cats in and around Peterborough in need of a loving new home

The Peterborough Telegraph is running regular spotlights on cats that need new homes to support the work of animal charities in the Peterborough area
The Peterborough and District Branch of the RSPCA do so much to rescue, nurture and subsequently rehome all kinds of pets in the area. They have continued to operate throughout lockdown and within a small radius are still permitted to rehome these animals.
Below are a selection of those that have been rescued and are in desperate need of their forever home.
To find out more details on each cat and to search for more rescue animals, visit www.rspca.org.uk/findapet/rehomeapet/process.
1.
This sweet girl is Sunshine. She arrived in our care after coming from another branch for this reason we do not have too much history on her however, after spending some time here at the centre getting to know her, she is now ready to find her forever home. Sunshine is a very sweet but nervous girl. She tends to spend the majority of her time outside asleep under her chair in her bed. She will allow you to stroke her on the head and does become very affectionate when she is comfortable being with you. But when she does get startled she will react with a swipe. We are looking for owners who are experienced with nervous cats, just so we can ensure that she has a family that will give her the time and patience she needs to flourish into the beautiful and sweet girl that she is.
Photo: Midlands
2.
This is Mickey. She is a lovely cat who is very friendly and and loves having a fuss. We don't know much about Mickey other than she may have been a stray. Mickey would love a new home with lots of things to keep her amused making her a good addition to a family. If you feel that you can give Mickey the home that she needs, then please call our rehoming number (that you can find to the right of this advert). You may need to leave a message, but someone will get back to you as soon as they can.
Photo: Midlands
3.
This is Candy who is friendly sweet little lady. Once she gets to know you, Candy will make a good companion - calm and quiet. As Candy is more reserved, she needs to be in a home where the world around her is moving at a slower pace and the days are peaceful and relaxed. If you feel that you can give Candy the quiet home that she needs, then please call our rehoming number (that you can find to the right of this advert). You may need to leave a message, but someone will get back to you as soon as they can.
Photo: Midlands
4.
This handsome man is Carl. Unfortunately he came into our care after his owner was unable to care for him anymore. After spending sometime here getting used to the cattery and the staff he is ready to begin looking for his forever home. Carl is a confident boy, he is very forward and friendly, however is also independent and sometimes likes to have his own space. Carl can often be found at the glass waiting for a fuss. He is also curious and is always trying to see what we are upto (and often getting in the way!) We are looking for a pet free home for Carl where he can spend his days lounging around and getting all the attention that he deserves. We feel that he could potentially live with older children that have had experience with cats, this will depend on introductions here at the centre.
Photo: Midlands