Nine cats in and around Peterborough in need of a loving new home

1.

This sweet girl is Sunshine. She arrived in our care after coming from another branch for this reason we do not have too much history on her however, after spending some time here at the centre getting to know her, she is now ready to find her forever home. Sunshine is a very sweet but nervous girl. She tends to spend the majority of her time outside asleep under her chair in her bed. She will allow you to stroke her on the head and does become very affectionate when she is comfortable being with you. But when she does get startled she will react with a swipe. We are looking for owners who are experienced with nervous cats, just so we can ensure that she has a family that will give her the time and patience she needs to flourish into the beautiful and sweet girl that she is.

Photo: Midlands