Nine cats close to Peterborough that are in need of a new home

2.

This lovely little girl was brought to the centre with her sister after been found straying On examination Duffy and her sister Pepper were both found to be suffering from cat flu. They were treated by our vet and now that they are well they are ready to find the new home. We are looking for a home where they can go as a pair with no other cats in the household, but maybe a calm dog that has been used to cats. Duffy and Pepper can be a little nervous at first when meeting new people so a little time will be needed to socialize and settle them into their new home. They will need a room where they can settle until they are ready to explore their new surroundings.

Photo: Midlands