Nine cats close to Peterborough that are in need of a new home

The Peterborough Telegraph is running regular spotlights on cats that need new homes to support the work of animal charities in the Peterborough area.
The Peterborough and District Branch of the RSPCA do so much to rescue, nurture and subsequently rehome all kinds of pets in the area. They have continued to operate throughout lockdown and within a small radius are still permitted to rehome these animals.
Below are a selection of those that have been rescued and are in need of their forever home.
To find more details on each cat and to search for more rescue animals, visit www.rspca.org.uk/findapet/rehomeapet/process.
The RSPCA are funded entirely by public donations and receive no government money and therefore rely on the generosity of the public. Anyone wishing to support their work do so via www.rspca.org.uk/getinvolved/donate.
1.
Bubbles is a very sweet girl, with a lovely laid back character. She loves a fuss and cuddle. She could live with another cat or calm dog. If you would like more information or to view bubbles please call the cattery on 01733 221112 mon - sun 9am - 4pm.
Photo: Midlands
2.
This lovely little girl was brought to the centre with her sister after been found straying On examination Duffy and her sister Pepper were both found to be suffering from cat flu. They were treated by our vet and now that they are well they are ready to find the new home. We are looking for a home where they can go as a pair with no other cats in the household, but maybe a calm dog that has been used to cats. Duffy and Pepper can be a little nervous at first when meeting new people so a little time will be needed to socialize and settle them into their new home. They will need a room where they can settle until they are ready to explore their new surroundings.
Photo: Midlands
3.
Lola is a very sweet little kitten, she is around 10 weeks old. She is looking for a home that can bring her out of her shell and give her time and lots of cuddles and fuss. She could live with another cat and may be a calm dog also. If you would like more information or to view lola please call the cattery on 01733 221112 mon - sun 9am - 4pm.
Photo: Midlands
4.
Marsha is a lovely lady who came into us as a stray with kittens. Due to the kittens being over 8 weeks now, she is ready to retire from her mothering duties and look for her forever home. Marsha is quite a confident cat and is usually keen for attention. When she is settled, she is generally affectionate and isn't too scared of being brushed. Marsha is an independent girl, however, she can be quite curious to see what you are up to. She is happy to interact on her terms and providing everyone in the house accepts this, she could get on well with children. Marsha would prefer to be the only pet in the household in order to reach her full potential.
Photo: Midlands