Homes needed for guide dog puppies across Peterborough.

Volunteers are needed to help raise a guide dog puppy for the first year of their life.‘Puppy Raisers’ play a vital role in the early development of guide dogs, teaching pups basic commands and helping them get used to the outside world.

The role supports puppies for the first 12-16 months of their lives before they begin their specialised training.

Costs for all the food, veterinary care and equipment required is covered by the charity.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Can you offer a home to a guide dog puppy?

Rowena Dowsett a Puppy Development Advisor for Guide Dogs, said: “This is a rewarding opportunity to raise a guide dog puppy and help prepare them

for their future role supporting someone with sight loss.

“It’s a long-term volunteering role, as each puppy will live with you for at least a year.

“We’ll provide all the required training and support you need, so you feel well equipped to care for your puppy as they grow and develop.”

Volunteers must be aged over 18 and have suitable housing. Caring for a puppy is a full-time commitment and you must be able to give a guide dog pup the love and attention they deserve.

Applicants must have the ability to access online content and training materials and have an email address.

To find out more, contact Guide Dogs Volunteering Coordinator for Warwickshire, Mike Hefferan, via [email protected] , call 0800 781 1444 or visit