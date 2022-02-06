Eight dogs in and around Peterborough in need of a home

The Peterborough Telegraph is running regular spotlights on cats that need new homes to support the work of animal charities in the Peterborough area.
The Peterborough and District Branch of the RSPCA do so much to rescue, nurture and subsequently rehome all kinds of pets in the area. They have continued to operate throughout lockdown and within a small radius are still permitted to rehome these animals.
Below are a selection of those that have been rescued and are in need of their forever home.
To find more details on each cat and to search for more rescue animals, visit www.rspca.org.uk/findapet/rehomeapet/process.
The RSPCA are funded entirely by public donations and receive no government money and therefore rely on the generosity of the public. Anyone wishing to support their work do so via www.rspca.org.uk/getinvolved/donate.
1.
RONNIE This lovely boy came to us due to his previous owners not being able to care for his needs any longer. Because of this we know he has lived in a house before but will still take his time settling into his forever home. Ronnie can be a little anxious but enjoys a fuss once he's gotten over his initial nerves. Ronnie came into us with some trouble with his ears. Because of this we would like potential adopters to speak to our vet before rehoming him. Please be aware that ongoing ear issues can require veterinary treatment for many years so please only apply if you are willing to undertake this financial responsibility. Ronnie knows the basic commands of sit, however he will need further training to learn new commands. We believe he is house trained, but he will likely need to be given time to adjust to living back in a home and we can't guarantee he will be house trained.
Photo: Midlands
2.
Meet our beautiful boy Reggie. Reggie came to us from a RSPCA branch after needing some more structured training. After being assessed by our team and taking some time to learn how to behave, we are happy to try find him his forever home! Reggie does have an eye condition that can be discussed further with the veterinary team. Reggie is looking for a home with Husky experience as he has bundles of energy, high prey drive and loves to sing. He is an incredibly loving boy who has plenty of sass and that typical husky dramatic personality. We are looking for a home with no other pets for Reggie as he requires a lot of attention, although he is sociable with other dogs. Reggie will need an adult only home, although we could consider homes with children aged 16+. This would be based on introductions made at the centre.
Photo: Midlands
3.
RADLEY This handsome man came to us due to his previous owners having some personal family problems meaning he needed to be rehomed. Because of this we know he has lived in a home before. He is very cuddly and loves the company of people more than other animals. Radley knows the basic commands of sit, however he will need further training to learn new commands. We believe he is house trained, but he will likely need to be given time to adjust to living back in a home and we can't guarantee he will be house trained. Radley enjoys the company of people the most; he loves a good fuss. He has shown some positive interest in dogs but we feel he would be best suited in a home with no other pets, guaranteeing he would get the attention he needs.
Photo: Midlands
4.
Alfie is a gorgeous young boy who is looking for loving family. He came from another animal centre and is now desperate to find a new permanent home after spending such a long period of time in a kennel environment. Alfie is a big goofball who loves having a mad five minutes and ending up squished under your arm for a cuddle. He is very intelligent and knows a vast amount of commands which he is happy to show you for a good treat or some peanut butter. Alfie walks nicely on lead but can sometimes get a little anxious walking past unknown dogs and will mouth his lead. We believe this behaviour is frustration and once he is off site he is much calmer. We have managed to mix him with other dogs here at the centre and with slow and gradual introductions, he enjoys a good rough and tumble.
Photo: Midlands