14 animals including pigs, goats and chickens in need of rehoming in and around Peterborough

Buzz arrived at the centre after living in a multi guinea pig house hold. Now that he is has settled in and has gotten to know us here he is looking for his forever home. Buzz is a shy boy which we believe is due to not being socalised at a young age. After spending for time with him he has grown in cinfidence however, his shy nature does still show through. We are looking for Buzz to go to a home with some females as we feel this may help him become more comfortable. Buzz does get really excited when he knows that he is about to get his veggies. He will display this by squealing very loudly. Alothough Buzz does'nt enjoy being picked up he will toerate it and allow you to handle him when needed. Buzz is neutered but will be unable to bond with any females until 20/12/21

Photo: Midlands