14 animals including pigs, goats and chickens in need of rehoming in and around Peterborough

The Peterborough Telegraph is running regular spotlights on animals that need new homes to support the work of animal charities in the Peterborough area.
The Peterborough and District Branch of the RSPCA do so much to rescue, nurture and subsequently rehome all kinds of pets in the area. They have continued to operate throughout lockdown and within a small radius are still permitted to rehome these animals.
Below are a selection of those that have been rescued and are in need of their forever home.
To find more details on each cat and to search for more rescue animals, visit www.rspca.org.uk/findapet/rehomeapet/process.
The RSPCA are funded entirely by public donations and receive no government money and therefore rely on the generosity of the public. Anyone wishing to support their work do so via www.rspca.org.uk/getinvolved/donate.
1.
Buzz arrived at the centre after living in a multi guinea pig house hold. Now that he is has settled in and has gotten to know us here he is looking for his forever home. Buzz is a shy boy which we believe is due to not being socalised at a young age. After spending for time with him he has grown in cinfidence however, his shy nature does still show through. We are looking for Buzz to go to a home with some females as we feel this may help him become more comfortable. Buzz does get really excited when he knows that he is about to get his veggies. He will display this by squealing very loudly. Alothough Buzz does'nt enjoy being picked up he will toerate it and allow you to handle him when needed. Buzz is neutered but will be unable to bond with any females until 20/12/21
Photo: Midlands
2.
Fenix arrived at the centre after living in a multi animal household. He is very a sweet boy who are looking to go to their forever with a neutered female rabbit. Fenix is such a sweet boy but are a little shy around people. They will need someone who is willing to help him come out of his shell. He loves his veggies so it may be an easy way to bribe him. Fenix is not keen at being picked up however he will tolerate it when needed. This is the same case when being handled. We believe that would make a great addition to a home once he has grown in confidence. Fenix is neutered which means that he is ready to begin bonding with a female straight away! If you would like to bring Fenix into you loving home then please follow the link below and complete a perfect match form.
Photo: Midlands
3.
We always have a number of Ferrets looking for good homes. All of them have been picked up by our Inspectors as strays. All our Ferrets have been neutered and microchipped. If you are interested in adopting a Ferret please contact the Re-homing Administrator on 07967565367 (Mon- Fri 9.30am - 12.30pm) or email: [email protected] to find about the ferrets that we are currently caring for. Thank you
Photo: Midlands
4.
This is Ophelia she arrived at the centre with Yrene after being found abandoned in their home. Now that Yrene has had some TLC here she is ready for her forever home. Ophelia is a very sweet little bunny and likes to spend most of her day inside her pen taking naps. When she is woken she like to do a nice big stretch and a yawn. She does like to keep some distance from you however she still gets very curious with what you are up to. Ophelia does tolerate being handled but doesn't enjoy it. We are looking for Ophelia to be rehomed with a neutered male rabbit. If you think that Ophelia would love to spend these winter nights snuggled up with your male rabbit then please complete a perfect match form.
Photo: Midlands