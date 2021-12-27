12 cats close to Peterborough that are in need of a new home

The Peterborough Telegraph is running regular spotlights on cats that need new homes to support the work of animal charities in the Peterborough area.
The Peterborough and District Branch of the RSPCA do so much to rescue, nurture and subsequently rehome all kinds of pets in the area. They have continued to operate throughout lockdown and within a small radius are still permitted to rehome these animals.
Below are a selection of those that have been rescued and are in need of their forever home.
To find more details on each cat and to search for more rescue animals, visit www.rspca.org.uk/findapet/rehomeapet/process.
The RSPCA are funded entirely by public donations and receive no government money and therefore rely on the generosity of the public. Anyone wishing to support their work do so via www.rspca.org.uk/getinvolved/donate.
1.
Meet our Handsome Bee Bee! He arrived in our care after being found as a stray with a large abcess on his face. After receiving the necessary veterinary treatment he is now looking for his forever home. When Bee Bee first came into us he was very reserved and spent a lot of time outside hiding in his box. He has now started to become a lot more confident and is starting to trust the staff here at the centre. Once he is reassured and comfortable being around you he will come out for a fuss and is extremely affectionate! He loves a headrub and has the loudest purr when you are giving him a fuss. He becomes very vocal when you stop stroking him, telling us 'please don't go'. We are looking for an adult only and pet-free home for Bee Bee as we feel like that will be the best for him to settle into a new environment. It also allows him to get all the attention and love that he deserves all to himself. Bee Bee has had a hard start in life, so we think it is about time that he has a home to call his own! This
Photo: Midlands
2.
Boris is a sweet boy he is around 5 years old, he does have old scaring to his right eye which vets have seen and no treatment was required. he could possibly live with another cat or a friendly dog. He could go with children of primary school age. If you would like more information on him please call 01733 221112 mon - sun 9am - 4pm
Photo: Midlands
3.
This gorgeous young lady came into the centre due to her having health problems. On examination with our vet it was found that Chelsea was suffering from a bladder stone which she has had successfully removed, but potential adopters need to be aware that these may reoccur. She will also need to be on a special urinary diet for her lifetime to help prevent these re-occurring. Our vet would be able to offer her new owners advice on this. Chelsea has settled into cattery life well now that she is feeling alot better and enjoys affection on her terms.In her new home she will need a room or quiet area where she can go if she feels overwhelmed or just wants her own space and when she is more confident she will need to be able to go outside and explore. Because of her being long haired she will need regular grooming to keep her coat in good condtion and free from knots and tangles
Photo: Midlands
4.
This stunning young lady was brought to the centre by an inspector with her kittens after being found in someones shed. On arrival she was checked over by our vet and was found to be suffering from cat flu. At first Darla was a little worried by life in the cattery and kept herself hidden away in her bed. Since she has been with us the cattery staff have worked with building up her confidence and she has become much more social around people that she know and she loves a good head rub and a "head boop".On occasions though she does get a little over excited and if you stop fussing her she will give a little "love bite". Darla will need to be the only cat in the home because she has suffered from cat flu. She will need a quiet room to settle in for when she first arrives home and where she can also go when she needs to get away from everyone, she will also need to be able to go outside and explore once she has settled in.
Photo: Midlands