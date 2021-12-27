12 cats close to Peterborough that are in need of a new home

1.

Meet our Handsome Bee Bee! He arrived in our care after being found as a stray with a large abcess on his face. After receiving the necessary veterinary treatment he is now looking for his forever home. When Bee Bee first came into us he was very reserved and spent a lot of time outside hiding in his box. He has now started to become a lot more confident and is starting to trust the staff here at the centre. Once he is reassured and comfortable being around you he will come out for a fuss and is extremely affectionate! He loves a headrub and has the loudest purr when you are giving him a fuss. He becomes very vocal when you stop stroking him, telling us 'please don't go'. We are looking for an adult only and pet-free home for Bee Bee as we feel like that will be the best for him to settle into a new environment. It also allows him to get all the attention and love that he deserves all to himself. Bee Bee has had a hard start in life, so we think it is about time that he has a home to call his own! This

Photo: Midlands