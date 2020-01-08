Peterborough is the UK’s quietest city - according to traveller reviews

Have your say

If you’ve ever wondered if Peterborough is viewed as a quiet or noisy place, then all has been revealed as Peterborough has just been named as the quietest city in the UK.

External noise

Carpetright analysed more than 500,000 reviews on Booking.com, in order to discover the loudest and the quietest cities based on the proportion of ‘loud’ or ‘quiet’ mentions about the 'external noise'.

Peterborough named as the quietest city

The quietest city in both the East of England and the UK overall was Peterborough, with 68.9 per cent of the reviews mentioning that it was "nice and quiet".

Other cities in the East of England ranking for quietest places include Luton, Cambridge and Ipswich.

However, other cities in the UK overall were also ranked as being quiet.

The quietest cities in the UK

Only 31 per cent of the cities in the UK were considered quiet, based on the reviews from people who stayed there.

These are the top 10 quietest cities:

Peterborough - 68.9 per cent of quiet reviews

Bournemouth - 68.3 per cent of quiet reviews

Dundee - 64.2 per cent of quiet reviews

Huddersfield - 63.3 per cent of quiet reviews

Leeds - 62.6 per cent of quiet reviews

Swansea - 62.5 per cent of quiet reviews

Cardiff - 62.3 per cent of quiet reviews

Manchester - 61.6 per cent of quiet reviews

Liverpool - 60.8 per cent of quiet reviews

Bath - 58.3 per cent

The quietest cities in East of England

Luton - 57.2 per cent of quiet reviews

Cambridge - 53.3 per cent of quiet reviews

St Albans - 51.1 per cent of quiet reviews

Ely - 48.5 per cent of quiet reviews

Ipswich - 48.3 per cent of quiet reviews

Chelmsford - 42 per cent of quiet reviews

Norwich - 29.3 per cent of quiet reviews