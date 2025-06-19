WATCH: Special sunrise swim event to mark the Summer Solstice at Peterborough Lido

Summer solstice swims are to be offered at Peterborough Lido this weekend.

Those wanting to celebrate the longest day of the year on Saturday June 21 should head over to the outdoor pool before the sun rises.

Last year around 500 people attended one of the venue’s Summer Solstice swims – watching either the sunrise or the sunset from the warm water.

A spokesperson for the Lido said: “Set your alarm early for the Sunrise Swim when doors open at 4am before the sunrise. Stay for a delicious breakfast bap and hot drink or just enjoy the swim and wholesome atmosphere.

A snapshot of last year's midnight swim at Peterborough Lido.

“If you’re more of a night owl, the Sunset Swim starts at 8.30pm, and this year will continue until 12.30am. The glow from the moon and poolside lighting creates a unique ambience as you swim or just relax on poolside.”

“It was great to see so many happy faces in the pool last year. It’s hard to describe how magical the experience is, but it attracts people of all ages from far and wide and is not to be missed!”

Tickets are available to buy online or from any Vivacity venue. Visit vivacity.org/solstice for more details.

• The Lido season is now in full swing with six early morning swims each week, daily morning and afternoon sessions, and evening swimming on Wednesdays and Fridays. Until the school summer holidays, juniors (age 5-15) can swim for half price after school on Mondays and students from Years 11-13 can swim and play water polo for just £3.50 on Wednesday afternoons.

There is also a programme of fitness classes available during the week, including Aqua Fit in the pool, Yoga on poolside and, new for 2025, Aqua Yoga in the pool.