Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Families in for a treat at Peterborough's Positively Ghoulish Halloween Trail

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Grab the kids for a day of dress-up, tasty treats, and the chance to win family cinema tickets.

Families can take part in a free, spooktacular trick-or-treat trail around the city centre, thanks to a one-day event organised by Peterborough Positive – the city's Business Improvement District – and Peterborough Museum and Art Gallery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The trail will run from 11am to 3pm on Saturday, 26 October, with maps detailing six shops and businesses hiding Halloween characters available for pick-up from the museum.

Halloween fun for the family takes place on Saturday, October 26.

Participating families are encouraged to dress up in their most fang-tastic costumes and follow the trail map through Peterborough city centre to find spooky characters.

Children who successfully solve each Halloween character's tricks will be rewarded with a variety of treats, including offers from participating businesses, free activities, and, of course, traditional trick-or-treat sweets.

The event will also feature free face painting, and families who return their completed map to the museum will be entered into a prize draw to win family tickets to a film of their choice at the new Odeon cinema in Queensgate Shopping Centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pep Cipriano, Chief Operating Officer at Peterborough Positive, said: "After the success of last year’s Halloween trick-or-treat trail, we are thrilled to be working with the museum again to bring some ghoulish fun to the city centre. With the addition of face painting and the chance to win cinema tickets, this year’s event promises to be even more boo-rilliant!"

Participants are encouraged to wear fancy dress for the Trick or Treat trail.

Sarah Wilson, Heritage Manager at Peterborough Museum, added: "We are delighted to collaborate with Peterborough Positive once again to create a fun and accessible Halloween trail. This is a wonderful opportunity for families to explore our vibrant city centre while enjoying the tricks and treats our local businesses have in store."