Spooky fun for the family at Peterborough's Ghoulish Halloween Trail
Grab the kids for a day of dress-up, tasty treats, and the chance to win family cinema tickets.
Families can take part in a free, spooktacular trick-or-treat trail around the city centre, thanks to a one-day event organised by Peterborough Positive – the city's Business Improvement District – and Peterborough Museum and Art Gallery.
The trail will run from 11am to 3pm on Saturday, 26 October, with maps detailing six shops and businesses hiding Halloween characters available for pick-up from the museum.
Participating families are encouraged to dress up in their most fang-tastic costumes and follow the trail map through Peterborough city centre to find spooky characters.
Children who successfully solve each Halloween character's tricks will be rewarded with a variety of treats, including offers from participating businesses, free activities, and, of course, traditional trick-or-treat sweets.
The event will also feature free face painting, and families who return their completed map to the museum will be entered into a prize draw to win family tickets to a film of their choice at the new Odeon cinema in Queensgate Shopping Centre.
Pep Cipriano, Chief Operating Officer at Peterborough Positive, said: "After the success of last year’s Halloween trick-or-treat trail, we are thrilled to be working with the museum again to bring some ghoulish fun to the city centre. With the addition of face painting and the chance to win cinema tickets, this year’s event promises to be even more boo-rilliant!"
Sarah Wilson, Heritage Manager at Peterborough Museum, added: "We are delighted to collaborate with Peterborough Positive once again to create a fun and accessible Halloween trail. This is a wonderful opportunity for families to explore our vibrant city centre while enjoying the tricks and treats our local businesses have in store."
