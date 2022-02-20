Refurbishment works at Peterborough play area begin early

Work to remove the existing play equipment began at the end of last week (February 11) at Ambleside Gardens in Gunthorpe.

This was originally due to start at the beginning of March but has done so ahead of schedule.

A series of new playing equipment is now ready to be delivered to the site, which had become run down and abandoned.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cllrs Andrew and Sandra Bond at the current play area at Ambleside Gardens.

Improvement works will also include removing the current outdated and broken play unit, replacing safety surfacing, removing self-set shrubs and tiding up others, refurbishing the bench, installing a new litter bin and adding a thermoplastic playground marking to add colour to the area.

Councillors Andrew Bond and Sandra Bond met with council officers at the site in July as part of their pledge to bring some tlc to the play area to restore it to safe working order.

Cllr Sandra Bond with builders refurbishing the Ambleside Gardnes play area.

The proposed look of the new markings.