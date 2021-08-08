Peterborough’s BMX boom as riders follow in Team GB’s successful tyre tracks

Bradley Goulding

British cyclists picked up four medals - two gold - in BMX riding in the Tokyo games, and Peterborough’s own BMX club has seen a surge of interest as a result.

While the Olympians won medals in both racing and park events, the Peterborough club exclusively runs in the racing discipline, and has members aged from four to 57.

Chairman Ashley Goulding said: “We have members from age four to 57 at the moment, children can rage regionally from the age of 4, we have a good mix of male and female with female rides starting at female 11 and going up to 30+ ladies.

The Peterborough Phantoms BMX team

“Since 2018 the club has grown consistently year on year, we have around 70 active members with 45 participating at regional level, 10 at national level and various riders that participate at worlds level and many more local people enjoying the track.

“It is something great for all the family to watch and many family members end up having a go too.”

The Olympic BMX team saw Bethany Shriever win gold in the women’s event and Kye Whyte win silver in the men’s event.

The success in Tokyo has proved inspirational for Peterborough’s BMXers - although they have been celebrating themselves with two newly crowned regional champions - Luca Smith Male and Jessica Marriott.

Jessica Marriott

Ahley said: “The club’s members are all very excited by the success from Kye and Beth and it has defiantly spurred them on to see that anything is possible, and there is a great buzz around the club.

“ At national race meets the riders can go and have a chat with the elite riders and get a shirt signed etc so it’s brilliant that members can meet there heroes.

“We have seen a huge uplift in inquiries from parents wanting to start riding, and this also piggy backs on the back of 3 national lockdowns where people discovered the track and took to riding for there daily exercise.”

People who want to take up the sport are still able to.

Jordan Stringer

Ashley said: “If people want to join they should contact the club Peterborough bmx club on social media we are on all formats or via the British Cycling Peterborough Phantoms BMX Club page.