The new Whittlesey Heritage Walk is being added to the free app Love Exploring - which uses an augmented reality feature to bring family walks to life.

The much anticipated Whittlesey Heritage trail is a new free local walk in the historic Fenland Town which is coming this spring.

Fenland District Council is adding the walk to a fun, free app called Love Exploring, which transforms family walks into adventures.

The app will feature an interactive map of the town and provide users with a guided tour, revealing historic landmarks and insight into the history and heritage of the town.

The trail will include historic landmarks, like St Andrew's Church, Whittlesey, and insight into the history and heritage of the town.

For youngsters - and the young at heart - there will be dinosaurs popping up during the walk courtesy of an augmented reality feature within the app. Use the app’s map to find them and then view them through your phone’s camera.

The new route, which is an updated version of the existing trail in the town, will include historic landmarks and incorporate access and information about bus stop locations, Whittlesea Railway Station and the National Cycling Network Route 63, which runs through the town. It will also include highlighted routes to Kings Dyke Nature Reserve - where a new heritage centre is planned for the future - Lattersey Nature Reserve and a scenic riverside walk to the south of the town centre.

As well as the app, there will be information boards and wayfinding markers along the trail and a route brochure available online and in print.

The concept for the walk was originally conceived through Fenland District Council’s Growing Fenland project, which plans to drive growth and regeneration in each of the district’s four towns. It is now being delivered thanks to funding from the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority.

The trail will include historic landmarks, like Whittlesey Market Place, and insight into the history and heritage of the town.

Cllr Chris Seaton, the Fenland District Council’s portfolio holder responsible for heritage, said: “The Whittlesey Heritage Walk is all about giving people an opportunity to explore and discover more about the town’s heritage, while getting active and enjoying the outdoors. And with the Love Exploring app, people can do this in an interactive way too!

“The great thing about the app is that it can keep the whole family entertained for hours. As well as the guided tour of Whittlesey, there will be a Dinosaur Safari and a treasure hunt game to help youngsters get even more out of their visit. I can’t wait until the walk officially launches in spring and people can start to enjoy it.”