Peterborough Celebrates Festival is a free-to-attend three-day family-friendly festival kickstarting the summer season in the city on the weekend beginning May 13 this year.

The community festival is taking place at Ferry Meadows and is an opportunity to celebrate, showcase and bring together everything great about the city as it emerges from the last couple of challenging years during the pandemic.

The event has been developed by the Nene Park Trust in partnership with Peterborough City Council, alongside community leaders, businesses, and supporters from across the city.

Over 12,000 people are expected to attend the festival which will commence with a launch event on the Friday (May 13) evening, before focusing its main activities and performances on the Saturday (May 14). Further entertainment will take place on the Sunday (May 15).

From grassroots community, music, food and drink, performances, theatre, crafts, arts and culture, and sports; there will be a packed and diverse schedule of activities and entertainment across the weekend at Ferry Meadows.

Matthew Bradbury, Chief Executive of Nene Park Trust, said: “Peterborough Celebrates Festival will provide a stage to celebrate everything that is great about Peterborough – showcasing the diverse range of talent across our community.

“The festival will create different areas of activity and attractions to create a feeling of celebration, exploration and difference.

“There will be traditional music, performances and entertainment, alongside the opportunity to engage with street performers, arts and crafts, and try different food and drink. It will be a real community and family-friendly festival, providing something for everyone and the chance to experience and enjoy different things.

“We have many exciting plans and ideas, including performances, sporting challenges and possible world record attempts, and there will be more announcements in the coming weeks.”

The focal point for the event will be a Festival Village site with a stage, circus tent, food and drink zone and stalls for local organisations and much more.

There will be performers from the circus, music, theatre, dance and the spoken word and festival goers will be able to enjoy three, four or five events at any one time.

Cllr Steve Allen, deputy leader and cabinet member for housing, culture and communities for Peterborough City Council, added: “Peterborough is a fantastic, diverse and thriving place and this festival will bring all of this together for everyone to see and enjoy.

“The past two years have been incredibly difficult for everyone, but we can take great pride in the way our communities came together, stronger, to support those who needed help the most.

“Peterborough Celebrates Festival will shine a light on the variety of talented people that have helped keep us together right across the city.”

Community organisations, groups and businesses are being asked to come forward if they feel they can support the event through exhibiting, sponsoring, or volunteering.

The details were unveiled at an Opportunity Peterborough networking event where businesses were urged to support the festival with companies able to take out sponsorship packages with prices starting at £500 and rising to £10,000.