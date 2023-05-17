The Spread Your Wings project

Peterborough Presents has been working on Spread Your Wings, with artists Rose Croft, Amanda Rigby, Jason Duckmanton, Korp and Ann Bellamy leading workshops with groups, schools and individuals from Eye to Hampton to the Ortons.

Each group has been have been designing their own bird, playing with colour and exploring each others ideas of paradise and messages of hope. The artists have turned these conversations, doodles and colours into designs for 8 huge birds that represent different areas of the city created for .

So far, the birds have been made in collaboration with around 250 people, including; Westraven Community Garden, Eye Youth Club, Millfield Carnival Club, Lapwing residential home, Jailbirds at HMP Peterborough, Korp Academy in Hampton, Orton Makers, at least four Orton Schools, Queen Katharine Academy, and many more through a city-wide competition.

The winner of the competition, Jovile Karitone a local creative and mum, designed her bird to show how she has brought her hometown in Lithuania with her but has also made Peterborough her home. Her design is a celebration of how grateful she is

to Peterborough for that. The bird also features the red, white and blue of the UK too and one or two seagulls.

This migrating flock of birds will be nesting in amongst the Peterborough Celebrates festival, at Ferry Meadows from Friday to Sunday, dotted around the space to brightPeterborough Presents are hoping that people share in the love and pride that has gone into them by having their photo taken next to them.

If you’re inspired to design your own bird, then why not come to the festival on Saturday (20th). Rose and Korp will be leading drop-in workshops helping you to either make your own bird to take away or a pair of wings to flaunt at the festival. Plus, there will be a ‘doodle’ bird for people to draw on. Just head to the creative zone and Geo dome.