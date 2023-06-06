3 . Ferry Meadows Country Park

Ferry Meadows Country Park is one of the most beautiful spots around and the perfect place to get back to nature. There are three play areas catering for different ages and an events programme throughout the year with lots of activities for children, including trails during school holidays and bushcraft workshops for older children. Located within Ferry Meadows is Nene Outdoors Watersports & Activity Centre if you're looking to do something a little more active. Photo: nene park