Here's 15 great things to do with kids in Peterborough - including Laserforce, Peterborough Museum and Railworld Wildlife Haven

Choosing something to do with the kids on a weekend or day off might be a little more difficult than you think.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 6th Jun 2023, 10:25 BST
Updated 6th Jun 2023, 10:26 BST

That’s not because there isn’t much do, but because Peterborough simply has so much choice to meet everyone’s tastes.

Perhaps your little one prefers to let off steam running around soft play or the great outdoors or learning something new at an educational attraction.

Maybe ten-pin bowling, arcades or animals are more your cup of tea.

Whatever the case there is something for everyone right on your doorstep.

Here we have put together a guide to the area’s top attractions to help you on your way, courtesy of the Day out with Kids website.

Tell us what is your favourite day out in Peterborough and why via our social media channels.

If your child loves trains and the great outdoors then this is the place for you. Railworld Wildlife Haven, This model railway attraction has all kinds of locomotives and great Garden Railways. The surrounding area - which was once an old Power Station and coal yard - has been lovingly recreated into a wildlife habitat

1. Railworld Wildlife Haven

If your child loves trains and the great outdoors then this is the place for you. Railworld Wildlife Haven, This model railway attraction has all kinds of locomotives and great Garden Railways. The surrounding area - which was once an old Power Station and coal yard - has been lovingly recreated into a wildlife habitat

With all-around entertainment, whether it's a Friday night treat, weekend afternoon activity, a date night or even playing with your mates. Puttstars Peterborough putts the excitement in entertainment. You'll find Puttstars Peterborough at Queensgate Shopping Centre.

2. Puttstars Peterborough

With all-around entertainment, whether it's a Friday night treat, weekend afternoon activity, a date night or even playing with your mates. Puttstars Peterborough putts the excitement in entertainment. You'll find Puttstars Peterborough at Queensgate Shopping Centre.

Ferry Meadows Country Park is one of the most beautiful spots around and the perfect place to get back to nature. There are three play areas catering for different ages and an events programme throughout the year with lots of activities for children, including trails during school holidays and bushcraft workshops for older children. Located within Ferry Meadows is Nene Outdoors Watersports & Activity Centre if you're looking to do something a little more active.

3. Ferry Meadows Country Park

Ferry Meadows Country Park is one of the most beautiful spots around and the perfect place to get back to nature. There are three play areas catering for different ages and an events programme throughout the year with lots of activities for children, including trails during school holidays and bushcraft workshops for older children. Located within Ferry Meadows is Nene Outdoors Watersports & Activity Centre if you're looking to do something a little more active.

The Peterborough Mystery Treasure Trail is a detective mystery themed walking Treasure Trail around Peterborough. It is Ideal for discovering more about where you live or exploring somewhere new and getting out and about. Trails are done in your own time at your own pace and take around 2 hours to complete.

4. Peterborough Mystery Treasure Trail

The Peterborough Mystery Treasure Trail is a detective mystery themed walking Treasure Trail around Peterborough. It is Ideal for discovering more about where you live or exploring somewhere new and getting out and about. Trails are done in your own time at your own pace and take around 2 hours to complete.

