Download your free RSPB guide and take part in the BIg Garden Birdwatch this January

Big Garden Birdwatch Family Day at RSPB Bempton Clif in East Yorkshire

Up to 700,000 people took part last year, counting 11 million birds.

This year’s event takes place on Friday January 27, Saturday January 28 and Sunday January 29.

People are asked to spend an hour watching and recording the birds in their garden, balcony or local park, then send their results to the RSPB.

This year marks the 44th Big Garden Birdwatch. Starting in 1979, it has since become a much-loved annual event, that helps give the RSPB a valuable snapshot of how our garden birds are doing in the UK.

Over that time, 172 million birds have been counted and nearly 11 million hours spent watching garden birds.

Beccy Speight, the RSPB’s chief executive, said: “The birds we see in our gardens, from our balconies, and in our parks, are a lively, colourful and endlessly fascinating part of all our lives, offering a real connection to the natural world.

"By taking part in the Birdwatch you, and hundreds of thousands like you, play an important role in helping us understand how UK birds are doing.

"With birds now facing so many challenges due to the nature and climate emergency, every count matters. Join us for Big Garden Birdwatch 2023 and together let’s take action to protect and preserve our birds and wildlife for generations to come.”

The house sparrow remained at the top of the Big Garden Birdwatch rankings as the most commonly seen garden bird with more than 1.7 million recorded sightings last year.

Blue tit and starling remained in the number two and three positions respectively.

Over its four decades, Big Garden Birdwatch has highlighted the winners and losers in the garden bird world.

It was first to alert the RSPB to the decline in song thrush numbers, which are down 81 percent compared to the first Big Garden Birdwatch in 1979.

The species was a firm fixture in the top 10 in 1979 but by 2009 its numbers were less than half those recorded in 1979. It came in at 20 in the rankings last year, seen in 8 percent of gardens.

To take part in the Big Garden Birdwatch 2023, watch the birds on your balcony, in your garden or in your local green space for one hour at some point over the three days.

Only count the birds that land, not those flying over.

Tell us the highest number of each bird species you see at any one time – not the total you see in the hour.

Beccy said “Whatever you see - one blackbird, twenty sparrows or no birds at all - it all counts. It helps us build that vital overall picture of how our garden birds are faring from one year to the next.

"Our garden birds are counting on you!”

The parallel event RSPB Big Schools’ Birdwatch takes place during the first half of spring term.

Since its launch, over a million school children and teachers have taken part. Further information can be found at www.rspb.org.uk/schoolswatch

For you our free Big Garden Birdwatch guide, which includes a bird identification chart, top tips for your birdwatch, RSPB shop voucher, plus advice on how to help you attract wildlife to your garden, text BIRD to 70030 or visit www.rspb.org.uk/birdwatch