Two dog walkers got a surprise last week when they spotted dolphins in a local river.

Madi Corby and her partner Sam Wibberley were out on a dog walk along the banks of the River Welland, close to the A16 in Spalding when they spotted three dolphins swimming along.

Madi said: “We were so lucky to see them, it was a lovely experience!”

The team at the Whale and Dolphin Conservation charity have confirmed that they were indeed dolphins that were sighted.

A spokesperson for the charity said: “Our team here say they are dolphins.

“It is not uncommon to see dolphins in rivers, but these individuals are a long way upstream. This could be down to a number of factors – injured, ill, lost or just chasing prey and having some fun.

"Whatever the reason, we hope they make their way back out to sea as soon as possible.

"We need more whales and dolphins in the ocean to help keep the ocean healthy, and a healthy ocean helps in our fight against climate breakdown.”

1 . dolphin peterborough.jpg A dolphin in the River Welland. Credit: Madi Corby. Photo: Madi Corby Photo Sales