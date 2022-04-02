All you need to know about Easter activities at Nene Park

The climbing wall is back

From an Easter egg hunt and holiday trail to archery and climbing sessions there is something on every day in the Park from today through to April 18 and beyond.

Nature lovers can enjoy an evening bat walk and a Charming Worms event for children. For water sports enthusiasts, there are a number of sailing courses for both children and adults as well as the Pay and Play paddle sport hire.

Daily passenger boat trips and cycle hire will run throughout the holidays. Alternatively, just enjoy exploring the meadows, woodland and lakes on foot or by bike, visit the play areas or stop off for refreshment at a café.

Nene Outdoors Activities

Pay & Play Watersports

Make a splash with the ‘Pay and Play’ watersports, available daily during the Easter break from 11am to 5pm. Activities include swan pedalos and row boats, stand up paddle boards, kayaks and canoes, dinghies and windsurfing. Book online to avoid the queues on busy days.

Book a camping trip!

Try archery at Nene Park

Enjoy a night or more under canvas on the peaceful banks of Gunwade Lake. The two campsites, The Glade and Lakeview, are perfect for families and offer visitors the choice of a pitch-only camping and bell tent hire on an individual or group booking basis. Located in the heart of Ferry Meadows, both campsites are ideally situated to take advantage of all the exciting activities on offer at Nene Outdoors. To find out more about our campsites and facilities, please visit www.nenepark.org.uk/camping.

Passenger Boat Trips

Enjoy a tranquil trip around Overton Lake and onto the River Nene on an electrically- powered passenger boat. The 45 minute pre-bookable trips will depart daily from the Visitor Centre Jetty at 11am, 12 noon, 2pm, and 3pm. Suitable for all ages, it’s £8 per person, free for under threes. Book your boat trip.

Cycle Hire

Hire a bike from Nene Outdoors and discover miles of traffic-free cycling paths, lakeside trails and woodland routes in the Park. Cycle hire is available daily during the Easter break from 11am to 5pm. Hire bikes online.

Archery: Tuesday 5th April, 11am-3pm

Unleash your inner Robin Hood. Archery sessions are 45 minutes long and take place on Oak Meadow close to Nene Outdoors. Sessions are £10 per person and suitable for ages eight and over. Book your session.

Climbing Wall: Thursday 14 th April, 11am-3pm

The climbing wall will be back at Nene Outdoors, with sessions running throughout the day. Great fun for both adults and children age four and over. Who will reach the top first? Sessions are £10 per person. Book your session.

Family fun &nature events

Holiday Trail: Daily from 10am to 4pm

Collect a trail sheet from the Visitor Centre for just £1 and then hunt for questions as you walk around Ferry Meadows. Return to the Visitor Centre to claim your prize to grow at home.

Social Walking Group: Monday 4 th April, 10.30am-12pm

Not sure where to go for a walk, or not keen on walking on your own? Join one of the Visitor Rangers for a social walk around Ferry Meadows and the wider Nene Park and meet like-minded people. This month the walk is the Two Woods Walk. This event is free to attend and suitable for ages 14 and over. Book your place.

Bat Walk: Tuesday 5th April, 6-8pm

Join the park rangers for an informative presentation on bats, followed by a walk in the park using bat detectors to try to spot and identify the bats that call Ferry Meadows home. This event is £8 per person and suitable for ages 10 and over. Book your place.

Charming Worms: Wednesday, 6th April, 10.30am- 12pm and 1.30-3pm

Find out more about these amazing wriggly creatures and have a go at charming them to the surface. See who can find the shortest and longest worm and then make a wormery to take home. This event is £2.50 per person and suitable for ages two and over. Book your place.

Ferry Meadows Easter Egg Hunt: Friday 15 th April, 10.30am-2.30pm

Can you help the Easter Bunny to find all the hidden Easter eggs? You will explore the park looking for pictures that will lead you to your Easter egg prize at the end. It’s £10 per booking which includes two Easter egg prize and suitable for any age. Book your place.

Art & Craft Workshops and Events

Willow Weaving Workshop: Sunday 3rd April, 10am-12pm and 1-3pm

This beginner workshop introduces you to the wonderful world of willow weaving. Join Martin from Rutland Willow as he takes you through the techniques you need to create three pieces of work with an Easter theme. There are two sessions starting at 10am and 1pm. The workshop is £20 per person and suitable for ages 16 and over. Book online here.

John Clare Contemplative Trail: Monday 4th – Friday 8th April, 10am-4pm

In the Ferry Meadows wildlife garden, enjoy John Clare poetry, music written by local folk musician Jon Boden and performed by local community choirs, and contemplative prompts to encourage people to be present in their surroundings for a few minutes. Suitable for all ages and free to attend.

Walk & Draw: Thorpe Meadows Sculpture Trail - Thursday 21st April, 10.30am- 12.30pm

Join local artist Tony Nero and Louise Thirlwall, Nene Park project officer arts, for a leisurely walk and tour around Thorpe Meadows Sculpture Trail to explore the sculptures, landscape and environment through sketching. During the walk, experiment with pencil, pen and charcoal with guidance and support from Tony. Suitable for adults only. Free to attend but booking essential.

Poetry Activities – H is for Heron: Saturday 23rd April, 10.30am-12pm

Join poet Mark Grist for a fun and interactive outdoor poetry workshop. Could H be for Heron, horses, honey-bees or hedgehogs? Mark will share some of his new animal poems and help you create your own short poems about the wildlife in the Park. This is a free event suitable for ages eight to15, but all are welcome. Places need to be booked in advance.

Z to A of Animals – Poetry performances and activities: Saturday 23rd April 1pm – 3.15pm

Mark Grist will be performing extracts from a new poetry performance based on brave animals, with a poem for each letter of the alphabet. Hear about some of the brave animals that inhabit the park and take part in poetry activities. This is a free drop-in event, suitable for ages eight and over but all are welcome.

Sailing Courses at Nene Outdoors

Adult RYA Start Sailing – Level 1: Saturday 9th April and Sunday 10th April. 9am- 5pm

This two day course covers how to sail in all directions, including an awareness of launching and recovery. After the course, participants will be able to sail in light winds under supervision. All safety equipment, including wetsuits and buoyancy aids, are provided. Suitable for ages 16 and over. £166 per person. Book online.

Youth RYA Sailing – Stage 1: Monday 11th April and Tuesday 12th April 9am-5pm

This two-day course covers basic sailing skills, rope work and collision avoidance.

After the course participants will be able to tack and control boat speed and understand basic principles. All safety equipment, including wetsuits and buoyancy aids are provided. Suitable for eight to 15 year olds, £166 per person. Book online.

Youth RYA Sailing – Stage 2: Weds 13th April – Thursday 14th April, 9am- 5pm

This two- day course covers launching and recovery, steering, parts of the boat and basic sailing. After the course participants will be able to steer and understand basic principles. All safety equipment, including wetsuits and buoyancy aids are provided. Suitable for eight to 15-year-olds, £166 per person. Book online.