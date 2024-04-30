Peterborough wedding planners help you save hundreds on decorating your wedding this Summer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Holly Darani from Events By Beau, a seasoned wedding decoration expert, shares her tips and hidden strategies to help soon-to-be-weds save money while creating a magical and memorable day.

Holly reveals how thoughtful planning and a few industry secrets can transform any venue into a dream setting—without the nightmare of excessive costs.

Don't buy fresh; buy artificial instead

Holly Darani, Events By Beau

With rising wedding costs, couples increasingly turn to luxury artificial flowers as a cost-effective and elegant alternative to fresh blooms. Opting for artificial arrangements not only slashes costs—typically reducing floral budgets from an average of £1,500 to around £500—but also offers the added benefit of longevity.

Wedding decoration expert Holly Darani notes, "More couples are choosing artificial flowers to cut costs without sacrificing style. These blooms last forever, reminding couples of their special day, and are perfect for any season or location."

Today's artificial flowers provide a realistic and beautiful wedding option, helping couples achieve their dream settings while managing their budgets effectively.

Re-use ceremony decorations in the wedding breakfast

Savvy couples maximise their decor by repurposing ceremony decorations for the wedding breakfast. This smart strategy not only saves money but also ensures a consistent and elegant theme throughout the wedding day.

Holly says, "By reusing ceremony decor at the reception, couples save on costs and contribute to a more sustainable celebration. It’s an effective way to maintain style and coherence without additional spending."

Couples have saved up to £300 by moving their ceremony decorations onto their top tables. This creates a simple yet effective, consistent theme without emptying their wallets.

Use traditional colours for your decorations

By choosing traditional colours, couples ensure that their wedding decor remains chic and coordinated without the need for expensive and time-consuming customisations.

"Choosing traditional colours like white or pastel aligns with a timeless aesthetic and simplifies the coordination process," Holly says. "Making it much more affordable for couples to decorate their venue however they want!"

A typical green and white or all-white wedding can range anywhere from £1,500 to £2,500, depending on guests. When couples customise their options, that price can increase to £500 - £1,000!

Don't overdo your ceremony room

It’s easy for couples to get carried away with decorating every corner of their venue. Since guests typically spend a limited amount of time in the ceremony space—often just an hour or less—investing heavily in decor for the ceremony room could be money better spent elsewhere.

Redirecting a portion of the decor budget towards the wedding breakfast room is a great way to get the most from your money. Guests typically remember the celebration more than the ceremony, so put your money to use here better!

Holly from Events By Beau says, "The ceremony itself is a brief yet memorable part of the day, and the decor should complement rather than overshadow the occasion. Focus on key things, like a floral arch or aisle decorations. Couples can create a beautiful setting that feels special without being excessive."

Save on your wedding stationery

Wedding stationery can significantly contribute to the overall cost of a wedding. On average, menus and name places cost between £250 - £350.

Instead of individual menus for each guest, which can accumulate in cost quickly, opting for larger, shared signage can be a stylish and economical choice.

Darani recommends that "bigger signage is more visible and can be a focal point of the reception decor itself, serving both a practical and aesthetic purpose."

This approach not only saves on costs but also contributes to a cleaner, less cluttered table setting, allowing the beauty of the tableware and centrepieces to stand out more.