Peterborough bus operator makes £1,000 donation to the Poppy Appeal

Peterborough’s largest bus operator, Stagecoach East, has been proud to hand over a donation of £1,000 as part of its environmentally-conscious contribution to the Poppy Appeal.

Operations Director, Ross Barton, and Business Development Director, David Boden, met with Lucy Acred, Poppy Appeal Manager for Cambridgeshire and Huntingdonshire at the bus operator’s depot in Cambridge.

Lucy said: “We are so pleased to continue our excellent relationship with Stagecoach East, this will allow us to continue to carry out our important charity work in the local community.

“It is interesting, in talking to the team at Stagecoach East, to find out that a significant number of bus drivers are ex-service people, and that veterans have an important voice within the business. This is always very encouraging to hear and I would say, both to veterans and non-veterans, that we are always looking for volunteers to take part in the Poppy Appeal. If you are interested, please do get in touch with me.”

Ross added: “This has been a big year for the Poppy Appeal in that it has offered a non-plastic poppy. Likewise, we used to do acrylic poppies on our buses, but we felt that making this donation, marking the day on our bus displays, and laying a wreath would be more appropriate.”

The hand-over was a second part of Stagecoach East’s participation in Remembrance this year. On Remembrance Sunday itself, the bus operator was proud to provide transport to the Haverhill Air Cadets and to lead their parade. The cadets were able to lay a wreath on behalf of Stagecoach East colleagues.

Rex Mani, Assistant Operations Manager at Cambridge, who drove the cadets, said: “When the fire engine was not able to make the day due to an emergency, we were extremely proud to step in to lead the parade. This is clearly an event of great significance to the communities that we serve, so it was an honour to be at its head.”

Veterans in Stagecoach East are welcome to join the employee-led Veterans Network. The network was launched to allow Stagecoach colleagues to come together as one voice to make change, raise awareness, help influence business decisions and introduce new ways of working to make the company even stronger.

Stagecoach has also been a member of the Armed Forces Covenant since March 2015. Recently, the operator was awarded Silver by the Armed Forces covenant for its commitment to the community. The Covenant recognises the value of serving personnel, regular and reservists, veterans and military families to both the country and businesses across the country.