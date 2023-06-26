Housing provider Longhurst Group has partnered with Allison Partnerships to deliver 121 homes on land on Manning Road.

The group will now deliver the one, two, three and four-bedroom homes across a variety of tenures, including shared ownership, rent to buy and affordable rent.

Allison Partnerships began building work on the development earlier this year.

Work underway at Manning Road. Photo: Longhurst Group.

Marcus Keys, Executive Director of Growth, Development and Assets at Longhurst Group, said he was delighted to have made the agreement with Allison Partnerships for the site and to be entering the partnership.

He said: “This is one of the largest schemes we’ve entered in partnership and we’re very excited to see work getting underway and the development progress.

“Affordable housing such as this will enable lots of local families to take their first step onto the property ladder, which aligns perfectly with our Improving Lives vision of providing the homes people want, where they’re needed most.

“This development will also enhance our property stock in Lincolnshire and continue to demonstrate our commitment to providing good quality affordable housing to local residents.

“I’d like to thank my colleagues at Longhurst Group and Allison Partnerships for making this deal progress smoothly and quickly and allowing us to get underway in delivering this affordable housing to Bourne.”

John Anderson, CEO of Allison Group, added: “We’re very proud to be partnering with the great team at Longhurst Group to deliver much-needed, quality affordable homes.