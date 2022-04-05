Whittlesey housing development providing 93 new homes officially opened

Pictured from left to right: John Anderson, Group Chief Executive at Allison Homes; Russell Patrick, Site Manager; Councillor David Mason; Vonya Campey, Sales Executive and Charlotte Barber, Sales Manager.

Phase two of the Whittlesey Green development, which is located on land on Sorrell Avenue, was officially opened by Whittlesey’s Mayor, David Mason, on Monday (April 4).

The development is part of an ongoing development in the area, carried out by leading housebuilder and Bourne-based Allison Homes.

The Mayor toured the development before officially marking it as open to the public. The ribbon cutting was followed by an appointment only event, where interested parties were able to view the homes on offer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillor David Mason said: “It was particularly interesting to see the process of house building from start to finish, and to be acquainted with methods of insulation of the houses and the upgrading of features within.

“Quality stood out, together with the attention to detail. I am sure that future inhabitants of these homes will be delighted with their surroundings and that the estate will add appreciably to the attraction of Whittlesey.”

The development is comprised of a collection of two, three, four and five bedroom homes.

Samantha Hart, Sales and Marketing Director at Allison Homes, said: “We were delighted to host the Mayor at our launch event. At Allison Homes, we are dedicated to providing high quality homes that future residents will be proud to call their own, and we feel that we have met that goal with Whittlesey Green.

“Now that the development has officially launched, we expect to get a lot of enquires, so we would encourage anyone who is interested to get in touch with the sales team as soon as possible to avoid missing out on a great home.”