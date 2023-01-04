A CGI image of how the Hampton Beach development is expected to look.

The estate will offer 361 new homes- and a new bus route connecting to the Fletton Parkway- once completed and will be managed by Barratt and David Wilson Homes.

Located on Waterhouse Way, the new development forms part of the major Hamptons East development and will offer a range of two, three and four bedroom homes to ose looking to make the step onto the property ladder.

The development is currently under construction.

The virtual tour offered on the development website shows the expansive green space on offer at the growing community including footpaths, a cycleway and Teardrop Lake, where residents can enjoy evening and weekend walks.

Will Phair, Sales Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes Cambridgeshire, said: “We appreciate just how busy peoples’ lives are, which is why we’ve decided to create the video of Hampton Beach.

“This is an exciting way to get an impression of the development and it’s a useful tool that anyone hoping to be one of the first residents at Hampton Beach can use to get an impression of what the completed development will look like.

“We’re recommending anyone who is interested to come and speak to our Sales Advisers now the first homes are available to reserve.”

