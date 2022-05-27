Live the life of luxury in this Grade II Listed Georgian Former Rectory now on the market for £1.5 milion

Step inside the most expensive home on the market in Peterborough right now with a guide price of £1.5 million.

This Grade II Listed Georgian Former Rectory is located in Orton Longueville and boasts four bathroom, four reception rooms and eight bedrooms.

If that wasn’t enough, the property is sat on just under one acre of land - with a sun terrance and mature garden.

A sweeping driveway also leads to a substantial, gravel parking area and a brick garage which offers potential - subject to planning - for conversion into an annex.

Take a look round the stunning three storey home in the next 16 pictures:

1. Terrace The house is one of the most expensive homes being advertised on Zoopla. Photo Sales

2. Garden The home has approximately just under one acre of garden and a patio terrace at the rear. Photo Sales

3. Entrance hall The property has a grand entrance hall. Photo Sales

4. Music room One of the bedrooms is used as a music room. Photo Sales