Three new homes planned on vacant land in Whittlesey
Three new homes have been planned on vacant land in Whittlesey.
A planning application has been submitted to Fenland District Council to build three new homes at the rear of 156 Stonald Road.
As part of the plans, the existing garage and workshop at the site would be demolished.
Plans were first approved to develop the site in 2008 but permission has since lapsed and a fresh outline application has now been submitted.
Each house would have its own rear garden and two car parking spaces. The homes would also have three bedrooms each.
A neighbouring plot at 158 Stonald Road for 19 new homes was approved in 2019, which applicant Mr M Lutkin states provides precedent for the application.
The application states: “The site can provide up to 3 dwellings with private parking and amenity space, the site had consent which was previously extended within the last ten years.
"The application is an outline only application with matters reserved for design and layout included.”
The application can be viewed on Fenlanf District Council’s planning portal using reference F/YR23/0832/O.