Three new bungalows could be built in Peterborough village

The strip of land is designated as light industrial use but the owner has since retired.
By Ben Jones
Published 19th Jan 2024, 15:36 GMT
Updated 19th Jan 2024, 15:43 GMT
Three new bungalows could be built on the edge of Eye according to new plans submitted.

Outline planning application has been sought for a development of three bungalows on land known as Abrahams Cottage on Crowland Road, Eye Green.

The land currently sits vacant and is not used for any business purpose other than the storage of building materials, disused machinery and parking.

Abrahams Row, Crowland Road.Abrahams Row, Crowland Road.
It was previously used as a boarding kennels and a location to manufacture concrete paving slabs but the owner has since retired and is seeking to develop the land.

The land was previously home to a row of cottages known as Abrahams Row but the exact date they were demolished is not known.

The application states: “ The site will comprise of three separate dwellings. There is no agricultural tenancy over the site.

“The site currently benefits from an existing access off Crowland Road which is used to serve the commercial aspect of the land, however the impact will be reduced and limited to serve the three proposed dwellings only, and the frequency and volume of traffic will be greatly reduced if not used for commercial purposes.

"The proposal for the change of use of the commercial land to residential would be beneficial to the surrounding area given that this is predominately all residential. There is no necessity for any commercial use to be retained within the location and there is no commercial or business currently in operation.”

Further details of the proposed development would be revealed in a further planning application should outline permission be granted but the application can be viewed on Peterborough City Council’s planning portal using reference 24/00002/OUT.

