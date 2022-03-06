Located in Johnson Walk, the property is currently the most popular in the city on Zoopla with more than 2,000 views in the past 30 days.

Opening to the ground floor, the property briefly comprises an entrance hall, a lounge room and a fitted kitchen. To the first floor is a landing area with three bedrooms and a shower room with separate WC.It is available for offers over £150,000. Contact Springbok Properties on 0161 506 9575. Full details on Zoopla. See more property:http://www.peterboroughtoday.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/a-fantasic-five-bedroom-stone-built-family-home-offering-an-abundance-of-space-3586461