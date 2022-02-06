Four bedroom detached house for sale in Orton Longueville, Peterborough. All photos: Zoopla

This beautiful family home in sought-after area of Peterborough is open to offers over £750,000

This contemporary four bedroom detached family home in Orton Longueville has just been placed on the market.

By Sol Buckner
Sunday, 6th February 2022, 7:00 am

The property has an extremely private nature set back on a good-sized plot within perfectly manicured gardens with unrestricted views over the Orton Longueville cricket grounds.

It has been updated to an extremely high standard over recent years by the current owners to create a beautiful family home exuding light and spacious accommodation with a contemporary feel throughout. An open house event will take place on Saturday (Feb 12). Call Hurfords estate agents to book a slot on 01834 487037. All photos courtesy of Zoopla

