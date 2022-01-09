The property in Lincoln Road is close enough to the city for convenience but still in the heart of the countryside. It comprise two hallways, five double bedrooms, two with ensuite bathrooms, three large reception rooms, refitted kitchen, a breakfast bar, top of the range built-in appliances and underfloor heating. There are two downstairs WCs, a family bathroom with jacuzzi bath and a separate shower room.
The landcaped garden, visible from every window in the house, features many mature trees, has a summer house, an outdoor pond with waterfall feature, many barbecue areas, a firepit area and children's safe play area. It is on the market with William H Brown. Visit the Zoopla website for full details.