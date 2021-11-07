Redwood Barn in Thorney - stunning 6-bed barn conversion

Stunning barn conversion near Peterborough where old meets new

There is a £925,000 guide price on this stunning barn conversion in Thorney, where original features meet new design to create an exceptionally stylish and unique family home.

By Brad Barnes
Sunday, 7th November 2021, 4:28 am

Redwood Barn, in Dairy Drove, is finished to a high specification, featuring high ceilings, exposed beams, sky lights and a double height open-plan reception space.

It features an open-plan kitchen/dining and living room, a snug/cinema room and the option of a study.

There are six bedrooms with the master benefitting from a walk-in wardrobe and large en-suite.

The property is set back behind gated access and approached along a sweeping gravel driveway, and it comes with are a large field to the front and one to the side, both surrounded by paddock/ranch fencing.

It is on the market with Hurfords at their Castor office. Tel: 01733 380956.

