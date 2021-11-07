Stunning barn conversion near Peterborough where old meets new

Redwood Barn, in Dairy Drove, is finished to a high specification, featuring high ceilings, exposed beams, sky lights and a double height open-plan reception space.

It features an open-plan kitchen/dining and living room, a snug/cinema room and the option of a study.

There are six bedrooms with the master benefitting from a walk-in wardrobe and large en-suite.

The property is set back behind gated access and approached along a sweeping gravel driveway, and it comes with are a large field to the front and one to the side, both surrounded by paddock/ranch fencing.

It is on the market with Hurfords at their Castor office. Tel: 01733 380956.

