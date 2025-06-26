Somersham housebuilder to launch show homes at new development

Regional housebuilder Allison Homes East is holding an event to unveil the stunning show homes at its new Cranbrook Grange development in Somersham.

Cranbrook Grange consists of a selection of two, three and four bedroom high-quality homes surrounded by Cambridgeshire countryside.

The event will take place on Saturday 28th and Sunday 29th June from 10am to 5pm, and will allow interested property seekers to tour the development for the very first time and view the brand-new The Laurel and The Walnut style show homes.

The Laurel, priced from £375,000, is a three bedroom detached home designed with modern living in mind. The home opens into a hallway, to one side of which is a front aspect living room filled with natural light. A combined kitchen and dining area sits at the rear of the house and features French doors leading to the rear garden, and the downstairs is completed with a utility room and cloakroom.

Upstairs are two double bedrooms, one of which features an en suite, an additional single bedroom and a spacious family bathroom.

Priced from £450,000, The Walnut is a four bedroom detached home with plenty of room for the whole family. At the rear of the house is a spacious combined kitchen and dining area, featuring a breakfast bar and French doors leading to the rear garden. The living room sits at the front of the home and between them is a downstairs cloakroom and utility room.

Upstairs are four double bedrooms, the largest of which features a fitted wardrobe and an en suite, and a modern family bathroom.

Kelly Toms, Sales and Marketing Director at Allison Homes East, said: “It’s incredibly exciting to finally be launching the show homes at Cranbrook Grange. The Laurel and The Walnut are both stunning homes and excellent examples of what we have on offer, on what we know will be a very popular development.

“Anyone who is interested in a home in the area would greatly benefit from attending this event and finding out more about this brand-new development and the homes we have available.”

Cranbrook Grange is an exciting new development in Somersham, just outside the charming village centre, and ideally situated between St Ives and Huntingdon. The historic Cambridge is also within easy reach, ensuring residents can enjoy the benefits of both rural and city living.

The development is just a short walk away from Somersham Local Nature Reserve, which is home to an array of wildlife, woodland, grassland, wildflower meadows and a lake.

Excellently connected, Somersham provides easy access to the A141, connecting to Huntingdon and King’s Lynn, and A14. Huntington train station is just 10 miles away and offers direct services to Peterborough and to London in less than an hour.