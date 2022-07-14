144 Elmfield Road, Dogsthorpe.

Plans to create six new one-bedroom apartments at a house in Dogsthorpe have been approved by planning officers.

The plans for the house at 144 Elmfield Road state that the applicant intends to demolish the existing garage, as well as add extensions to the ground floor rear and first floor side of the property to create six apartments.

Three apartments would be provided on the ground floor, two with accessible bathrooms, two on the first floor and a sixth apartment would be located on the second floor.

A total of seven car parking spaces will be provided, up from four currently and six new cycle spaces will be added.

The site was given approval for five apartments in February 2019 but revised plans have now been accepted to increase this to six.