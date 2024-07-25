Showhome of support brought to Peterborough development

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Major Homebuilder Cala Homes has brought its Showhome of Support initiative to its Hampton Lakes development in Peterborough.

The initiative will see small retailers and creators in and around Peterborough accessorising the brand-new showhome allowing them to showcase their products and services to potential buyers.

Cala Homes is bringing its Showhome of Support initiative to its growing development at Hampton Lakes in Peterborough.

The Hampton Lakes Showhome of Support has seen the major homebuilder work with small retailers and creators in and around Peterborough to help accessorise its brand-new Showhome - giving local independents a platform to showcase their products, produce and designs to residents, potential homebuyers and the wider community.

Cala at Hampton Lakes are relaunching their Hulsfield showhome and are highlighting 11 retailers from the local area.

Independents taking part in the initiative, with items on display in the Showhome, include:

Gifts Galore, a gift shop located in the market town of Whittlesey that sells a wide range of gifts and cards

Whittlesey Travel, Whittlesey, an independent travel agency with over 60 years of experience in booking holidays

The Lock Shop, Whittlesey, are a locksmith with over 25 years of experience that provides services from key cutting and locks to access control systems, safe repairs, burglar alarms, CCTV and car keys

Jess Amy Designs, is an artist who creates handmade items from ordinary everyday things such as stamps and food product labels

J Jones Deli, is a 100-year-old family-run butchers that sells various fresh meats, jams, honeys, oils and more

Alina Creates, a print shop established during lockdown in 2020 that sells customisable wall art prints, cards and stationery, all designed by Alina herself

Up the Garden Bath, a Community Interest business that works with local businesses to reduce waste and landfill by taking unwanted waste materials such as old bathtubs and upcycling them into garden planters and accessories

Harvest Barn Farm Shop, established in 2018, sells locally sourced produce such as locally and home-grown vegetables, local meat and deli items and a range of locally produced breads, cakes, chocolates, jams and more

Tee’s Bees Honey, a local honey producer located at Tees Bees Rose Cottage Farcet Fen, Ramsey

Parkers News, a local newsagent in Whittlesey that delivers local and national newspapers and magazines to residents’ doorsteps, helping the elderly and those with mobility restrictions

Bless Full, a self-care business that produces and sells handmade haircare and skincare products made from 100% natural ingredients.

All featured local businesses have been signposted throughout the Showhome and are promoted on the housebuilder’s website with a bespoke landing page, as the developer looks to showcase local artisans and retailers.

Jason Colmer, Sales & Marketing Director for Cala Homes North Home Counties, said: “We’re delighted to see our Showhome of Support initiative being brought to life at Hampton Lakes for the first time to support local businesses in and around Peterborough.

“Hampton Lakes is just 13 minutes via car to Peterborough city centre and 17 minutes to the market town of Whittlesey, which are both places full of brilliant independent retailers, who were more than happy to be featured in our new Hampton Lakes Showhome.

“It’s great to be able to champion so many homegrown brands at our relaunched Hampton Lakes Showhome. With the help of these local businesses, we’ve been able to give Hampton Lakes a uniquely Peterborough feeling which we can’t wait to show to potential homeowners.”

A modern collection of two-, three-, four-, and five-bedroom houses can be found at Hampton Lakes. Cala’s comprehensive collection includes detached, semi-detached, and terraced houses to suit first-time buyers, growing families, or downsizers, all finished to a high standard with modern specifications throughout.

For more information on Cala’s Showhome of Support please visit http://www.cala.co.uk/homes-for-sale/east-england/peterborough/cala-at-hampton-lakes/community-pledge/.