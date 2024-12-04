Show home now open at 100-home Shared Ownership development near Peterborough

Housing association Platform officially launched its first show home at a 100-home Shared Ownership development near Peterborough last weekend.

Within the newly-formed settlement of Great Haddon, the Elmslie style home was opened with two events, at which visitors were treated to coffee and cakes with the opportunity to learn more about the breadth of home styles available, and more about Shared Ownership, an increasingly popular and viable route onto the property ladder.

The development, named Haddon Abbott, comprises a charming collection of two-, three- and four-bedroom Shared Ownership homes expertly-designed by five-star developer Countryside.

After the initial release of homes earlier this year, Platform is continuing to help families, commuters, downsizers and other types of home seeker to find their ideal, energy-efficient home through its partnership with esteemed developer.

CGI of a street scene at Platform’s Haddon Abbott development.

Shared Ownership has continued to become a more viable route onto the property ladder, owing to the increase in popularity of the scheme in a time of economic uncertainty. In fact, the start of 2024 saw a 152% sale increase when comparing to last year.

The affordable homes scheme allows buyers to purchase a share of their home and pay rent on the remaining amount, typically buying between 10% and 75% of the property’s full market value.

This lowers the amount needed for a deposit, with most deposits on Shared Ownership schemes between 5% and 10% of the share and not the full amount.

Through the process of staircasing, owners can gradually purchase more shares in their home, up until they own 100% of their home outright.

The three-bedroom, two-bathroom Elmslie show home welcomed guests into a spacious hallway, off which spans a modern, fitted kitchen-diner and spacious living area to the rear, both of which provide the perfect space for hosting and entertaining guests. The ground floor is also home to space for storage and a stylish bathroom.

Upstairs hosts three cosy bedrooms, along with a contemporary family bathroom. The Elmslie is completed by off-street parking on the driveway and French doors leading from the living space to the turfed rear garden.

Alongside the launch of the show home, the current first phase of Shared Ownership properties at Haddon Abbott includes a range of five different semi-detached styles. Within this phase are 16 two-bedroom, 22 three-bedroom and four four-bedroom options.

Rada Knezevic, Sales Consultant at Platform Home Ownership, said: “We were delighted to welcome such a diverse range of home seekers from Peterborough and beyond as we lifted the lid on our beautiful show home at Haddon Abbott.

“This development is close by to so many important amenities, and is in the perfect spot for commuters with a vibrant new community including new schools, shops and leisure facilities.

“Our partnership with Countryside assures us that our homes are built to the highest quality, and I would recommend getting in touch with our friendly sales team to avoid missing out.”

Just nine miles south-east of Peterborough with great access to the city from the corridor of the A1(M), the Haddon Abbott development provides the perfect blend of rural and urban living, with the tranquillity of the Cambridgeshire countryside providing a peaceful retreat for those who wish to commute into the city for work or leisure.

The wider Great Haddon development is expected to provide 5,350 homes, 9,000 jobs, four schools, three shopping centres and sports facilities.

Peterborough itself is rich in amenities, with multiple eateries, family-friendly pursuits and places to shop within the charming city centre.