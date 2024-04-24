Shared Ownership homes hit the market at Oundle development

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Comprising a charming array of two- and three-bedroom Shared Ownership homes beautifully crafted by five-star housebuilder Vistry, the Cotterstock Meadows development offers a unique blend of rural living without sacrificing the character and amenities that a charming town provides.

The energy-efficient homes are built with the modern homebuyer in mind, featuring contemporary fittings, remote working areas and plenty of space, helping to meet the demand for high-quality affordable housing in North Northamptonshire.

One of the contemporary new homes available at Cotterstock Meadows, just off Glapthorn Road, is the Beech home style, a spacious three-bedroom, three-storey, semi-detached home with an intriguing yellow brick exterior complemented perfectly by the contrast of darker window and door frames.

CGI of one of the homes at Cotterstock

Inside is a large living area to the front of the property, detached from the fully-integrated modern kitchen by a welcoming hallway, off which stems a downstairs bathroom and a large area for storage.

The home is fitted with central heating and double-glazed windows, while there is allocated parking on the driveway and a 10-year build warranty, all of which comes as standard with all Platform Home Ownership properties.

The first floor features a large bedroom to the rear and with a secondary bedroom and stylish family bathroom to the front, while the second floor hosts an even larger main bedroom, equipped with an en-suite and dressing area.

Shared Ownership allows homeseekers to purchase a share of their home and pay rent on the remaining amount, typically buying between 10% and 75% of the property’s full market value, depending on the model purchased with.

This lowers the amount needed for a deposit, with most deposits on Shared Ownership schemes between 5% and 10% of the share and not the full amount.

Platform has seen an increase in popularity in the Shared Ownership scheme. In fact, the start of 2024 has seen a 152% sale increase when comparing to last year, owing to the increase in popularity of the scheme in a time of economic uncertainty.

Cotterstock Meadows sits at the northern tip of Oundle, giving new residents an ideal choice of pursuits between the amenities of the characterful town and the idyllic and scenic activities of the Northamptonshire and Cambridgeshire countryside in the opposite direction.

Just 14 miles from Peterborough, with Corby, Kettering and Wellingborough also nearby, Oundle is surrounded by larger settlements for commuters, shoppers and those who like to eat out, while the town itself is rich in cultural significance and places to be.

Cotterstock Meadows is also near to a number of good quality schools for all ages, with the east of England road network meaning the Midlands, London, east coast and north-east are easily accessible.

Kelly Rigley, Regional Sales Manager at Platform, said: “To be contributing towards the growth of Shared Ownership in Northamptonshire is fantastic, especially in an area where residents can enjoy the rural countryside and a thriving town.

“Shared Ownership is quickly becoming a more sought-after route toward home ownership, so we don’t expect these homes to be on the market for too long.

“Our partnership with Vistry means we know that these homes will be built to a high standard, and know that those who secure these homes will be lucky to have landed in the perfect spot.”

Prices start from £119,400 for a shared ownership home.* For further details on Cotterstock Meadows, please visit https://www.platformhomeownership.com/cotterstock-road-oundle/, or call the team on 0333 200 7304.