The recently renovated three bedroom bungalow sits on a generous plot

Renovated three bed Peterborough home for sale for offers over £425,000

Property sits on a large plot backing onto fields

By Sol Buckner
3 minutes ago

Located in Orton Longueville, this bunglaow has recently been renovated.

It offers a kitchen/diner and a lounge on the left hand side of the property.

On the right hand side, there are three double bedrooms, a bathroom and a shower room.

Outside, there is a garage and a generous plot which backs onto fields.

For more information, contact Edward Stuart estate agents on 01733 964357.

1. Bungalow for sale

The front of the property

Photo: Edward Stuart Estate Agents

2. Bungalow for sale

The lounge/diner

Photo: Edward Stuart Estate Agents

3. Bungalow for sale

The lounge

Photo: Edward Stuart Estate Agents

4. Bungalow for sale

The kitchen/breakfast room

Photo: Edward Stuart Estate Agents

