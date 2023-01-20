Renovated three bed Peterborough home for sale for offers over £425,000
Property sits on a large plot backing onto fields
By Sol Buckner
3 minutes ago
Located in Orton Longueville, this bunglaow has recently been renovated.
It offers a kitchen/diner and a lounge on the left hand side of the property.
On the right hand side, there are three double bedrooms, a bathroom and a shower room.
Outside, there is a garage and a generous plot which backs onto fields.
For more information, contact Edward Stuart estate agents on 01733 964357.
Page 1 of 3