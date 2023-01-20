Property sits on a large plot backing onto fields

Located in Orton Longueville, this bunglaow has recently been renovated.

It offers a kitchen/diner and a lounge on the left hand side of the property.

On the right hand side, there are three double bedrooms, a bathroom and a shower room.

Outside, there is a garage and a generous plot which backs onto fields.

For more information, contact Edward Stuart estate agents on 01733 964357.

