£47.5m project to bring 200 homes to site near Peterborough given planning permission

The Stamford Gardens development.

Vistry Partnerships East Midlands, a leading regeneration specialist, has been working with Cross Keys Homes to secure permission to redevelop the former Mirrlees Blackstone site on Uffington Road, Stamford to provide 200 new homes.

A contract to acquire the 14.8 acre site was signed in 2020 and the planning application, which was made in partnership with Cross Keys Homes, WM Morrison and New River Retail was approved by South Kesteven District Council at their planning committee meeting on January 12.

The £47.5m pound scheme will be the third live project working in partnership with Cross Keys Homes (CKH) and will bring 127 (64 percent) affordable new homes and 73 (36 percent) open market homes sold by Linden Homes to the local area.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With this third scheme approved, Vistry Partnerships have now secured almost 400 new homes in partnership with CKH in Peterborough with a combined value of over £70m.

The development which will be named Stamford Gardens will comprise of one- and two-bedroom apartments and two, three and four bedroom homes. The proposals include a focus on sustainability in the local area with an agreement to improve the local community facilities, a contribution towards healthcare provision along with cycle paths and open green spaces within the development itself.

Work on site is due to commence in the spring.

Andy Reynolds, Managing Director of Vistry Partnerships East Midlands said: “This scheme is a part of a growing portfolio of developments in partnership with CKH and is another example of how Vistry Partnerships is committed to developing sustainable new homes and communities. The development will provide much needed housing for Stamford and regenerate an area which has been derelict for many years.”

Gary Norman, Director of New Business Development at CKH added: “We are delighted to be working with Vistry Partnerships East Midlands on another exciting development project which will help to provide much needed affordable homes in Stamford.”