House for sale: Well-presented four bed family home near Peterborough with £500,000 guide price

Property is in end-of-cul-de-sac position on estate of modern homes
By Sol Buckner
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 11:47 BST
Updated 26th Jun 2023, 08:51 BST

A well-presented, four double bedroom, detached family home in the village of Warmington has gone on the market with a £500,000 guide price.

It is located in a cul-de-sac on a residential estate of modern homes built around 2014.

There is around 1,800 sq ft of accommodation on two levels.

The ground floor living space incorporates two reception rooms and a separate dining kitchen with breakfast bar.

Upstairs there are four double bedrooms, one en suite and one with a Jack-and-Jill bathroom.

Outside, a double driveway leads to a detached double garage.

Behind the property is a south facing enclosed garden with a patio area off the lounge and kitchen.

Contact Frank Modern estate agents on 01733 850145. Full details on Zoopla

The lounge

1. St Marys Lane

The lounge Photo: Frank Modern

Another view of the living room

2. St Marys Lane

Another view of the living room Photo: Frank Modern

The kitchen

3. St Marys Lane

The kitchen Photo: Frank Modern

Another view of the kitchen

4. St Marys Lane

Another view of the kitchen Photo: Frank Modern

