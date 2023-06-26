House for sale: Well-presented four bed family home near Peterborough with £500,000 guide price
A well-presented, four double bedroom, detached family home in the village of Warmington has gone on the market with a £500,000 guide price.
It is located in a cul-de-sac on a residential estate of modern homes built around 2014.
There is around 1,800 sq ft of accommodation on two levels.
The ground floor living space incorporates two reception rooms and a separate dining kitchen with breakfast bar.
Upstairs there are four double bedrooms, one en suite and one with a Jack-and-Jill bathroom.
Outside, a double driveway leads to a detached double garage.
Behind the property is a south facing enclosed garden with a patio area off the lounge and kitchen.
Contact Frank Modern estate agents on 01733 850145. Full details on Zoopla
