£1.35m Peterborough bungalow has stunning views, five bedrooms, conservatory and a hot-tub too!
Take a look at this beautiful, contemporary family home with stunning views across the Nene Valley.
Sunday, 27th June 2021, 5:09 am
The five-bedroomed bungalow on Elton Road, Stibbington, is set within mature landscaped gardens.
The current owner has modernised and extended the property over recent years to a high standard, including a new kitchen and bathroom.
The property offers flexible and versatile accommodation throughout, having five bedrooms, six bathrooms, four large open plan reception rooms, office, conservatory with a Jacuzzi and separate annex accommodation.
The property is on the market with Hurfords’ Castor office at £1.35million.
