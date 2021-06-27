£1.35m Peterborough bungalow has stunning views, five bedrooms, conservatory and a hot-tub too!

The five-bedroomed bungalow on Elton Road, Stibbington, is set within mature landscaped gardens.

The current owner has modernised and extended the property over recent years to a high standard, including a new kitchen and bathroom.

The property offers flexible and versatile accommodation throughout, having five bedrooms, six bathrooms, four large open plan reception rooms, office, conservatory with a Jacuzzi and separate annex accommodation.

The property is on the market with Hurfords’ Castor office at £1.35million.

