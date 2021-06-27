take a look at this 5 bedroomed bungalow in Elton Road, Stibbington

£1.35m Peterborough bungalow has stunning views, five bedrooms, conservatory and a hot-tub too!

Take a look at this beautiful, contemporary family home with stunning views across the Nene Valley.

By Brad Barnes
Sunday, 27th June 2021, 5:09 am

The five-bedroomed bungalow on Elton Road, Stibbington, is set within mature landscaped gardens.

The current owner has modernised and extended the property over recent years to a high standard, including a new kitchen and bathroom.

The property offers flexible and versatile accommodation throughout, having five bedrooms, six bathrooms, four large open plan reception rooms, office, conservatory with a Jacuzzi and separate annex accommodation.

The property is on the market with Hurfords’ Castor office at £1.35million.

1. Stunning in Stibbington

take a look at this 5 bedroomed bungalow in Elton Road, Stibbington

Buy photo

2. Stunning in Stibbington

take a look at this 5 bedroomed bungalow in Elton Road, Stibbington

Buy photo

3. Stunning in Stibbington

take a look at this 5 bedroomed bungalow in Elton Road, Stibbington

Buy photo

4. Stunning in Stibbington

take a look at this 5 bedroomed bungalow in Elton Road, Stibbington

Buy photo
Peterborough
Next Page
Page 1 of 2