Castor Business Centre.

The plans were put forward by Hereward Homes Ltd to demolish the existing Castor Business Centre/Vogal Training Centre, just outside the village boundary of Ailsworth, with four new houses.

The demolition of the building will give way to four detached four-bedroom houses, each one and a half storeys, with a double garage, together with private and public garden areas and associated parking. The site is accessed from Helpston Road.

Planning officers originally recommended that the proposals be refused for a number of reasons, the first being that “by virtue of its design, layout, appearance and scale, it would unacceptably impact upon the character and appearance of the site and surrounding area, including the Ailsworth Conservation Area.

Concerns were also raised about the impact the development would have on the treeline and its retention and longevity.

Ailsworth Parish Council expressed its support for the development in principle but specified that the comments from the council’s tree officer should be taken into account for any development.

It requested that should officers be minded to refuse the application, that they refer it to the city’s Planning and Environmental Protection Committee.

For this reason, the matter was put before the committee to be be debated and for a final decision to be made; they decided to reverse the decision of the officers and to grant the proposal.