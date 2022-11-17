Plans to convert a Ladbrokes betting shop in Whittlesey to a House in multiple occupation (HMO) have been submitted to Fenland City Council.

The bookmakers will be vacating the unit by the end of November.

The shop at 21 Whitmore Street is located within a conservation area and has been on the market for the last seven months but the application states that viewings have been minimal.

The Ladbrokes store in Whitmore Street, Whittlesey.

Under the plans, the existing structure would be retained but the dilapidated garage to the rear will be removed due to health and safety concerns.

The shop front would be removed and filled in with a timber frame to try and retain the same structure to ensure that conversion back to a commercial unit would be possible in the future.

The proposed HMO would have three bedrooms.

The application, which has been submitted by London-based Open Property Group, states: “The conversion of the building would provide a new dwelling on the site and operate under a HMO under the government legislation, the existing

