Plans to convert Peterborough offices into studio flats refused

Homenene House, Orton Goldhay.

An application was submitted in June, which sought approval to change the use of the remaining offices in Homenene House, Bushfield, Orton Goldhay into residential dwellings.

Plans were drawn up by Town & Country Properties (GB) Ltd and Fox Architectural Design to create 19 studio flats in the now vacant office areas, which once served the company Thomas Ward.

Homenene House is a mixed use development, which is primarily residential and plans to create the additional flats would have required removal of all asbestos where applicable, new foul drainage, new internal walls and floors and some small structural alterations to the building.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The plans, however, have been refused a development order because of the proposed size.

The proposed units varied in size between 21sqm and 29 sqm, which was described in the planner’s decision as ‘substandard.’

They pointed out that Section 9A of the Town and Country Planning Order 2015 states that permission should not be granted to any dwelling where the internal floor area is less than 37sqm.