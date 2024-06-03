Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The offices are currently home to Terrell Roger & Co. Solicitors, Lawyers and Legal Advisors.

An office block in Peterborough will be converted into a new House of Multiple Occupation (HMO) and flats development after planning permission was granted.

The lock is located at 61 Lincoln Road will now be converted into an eight bed HMO along with the creation of seven further flats; one with two bedrooms and six with one.

The development will add a third story to the building, which is planned to house 22 people; nine in the HMO and 13 people in the flats.

61 Lincoln Road.

To access the site, a new dropped kerb will be created off Manor House Street.

The application states: “The implementation of a new residential scheme on the site will use an existing plot of land which is currently being used as an office block.

"This area of Peterborough is ideal for the development of a new residential scheme not only due to the proximity to the city centre of Peterborough which is a ten minute walk away from the application site.

"The site is also exemplary for a residential scheme due the provision of social amenities & facilities

such as shops, supermarkets, parks and transport links.”