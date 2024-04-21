Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Plans have been submitted to transform a vacant office block in Peterborough city centre into a co-living facility.

The application has been submitted for the offices at 8-12 Priestgate by C/O Barmach Limited.

The company has said that it is looking to expand the scheme similar to facilities it has had approved in Laxton Square, Bridge Street, Cross Court Street, Newark Court and Broadway.

8-12 Priestgate.

The property would be laid out with 15 fully furnished, en-suite units. Communal facilities on the ground floor would include two large kitchen/lounge/dining rooms, a cinema room and laundry.

A laundry room would also be provided on each of the first and second floors. Rooms would each have small kitchen facilities.

All costs would be covered under a single monthly charge including utility bills, broadband, and

cleaning services.

The application states: “Co-living housing is not a new concept and there are an increasing number of examples across the UK.

“It offers membership style accommodation and helps to counteract loneliness, provides autonomous style living for older demographics, recognises later entry to adulthood and helps provide for the comfort and social requirements of young professionals.

“It is important to stress that the proposal is very distinct from a house in multiple occupation (HMO). Rather, it will offer high quality accommodation to a diverse range of residents across a number of age groups. All residents would have to be in either employment or full-time students.

"Based upon similar co-living developments in other cities it is anticipated that the mix of residents would include: Students at the new Peterborough University, professionals on short term or part time assignments in the city for example interims or consultants, retirees who want a flexible communal living environment in a central location and single people saving to buy a home.”

The application added: “The proposal will create new residential accommodation, helping to protect and enhance its vitality and viability.

"As a co-living scheme, it will also help to broaden the type and tenure of residential accommodation available within the city thereby meeting housing need.”