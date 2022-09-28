The former bakery site on Silver Street.

Plans to convert a former bakery in Peterborough into a house in multiple occupation (HMO) have been rejected by planning officers.

The London-based developers Focal Point Property Group had planned to convert former commercial premises at 49B Silver Street in Woodston into a six-bedroom house.

A first-floor extension and minor external alterations to provide four ground-floor bedrooms and two first-floor bedrooms were also planned.

No provision for car parking was made- with the plans instead stating: “whilst the six car parking spaces can’t be provided within the site, documented evidence has been provided by way of an off-site parking survey to demonstrate that there is adequate on-street unrestricted capacity close by.”

There were 20 objections made to the plans, with many citing parking concerns, and concerns that traffic surveys were made during periods where covid restrictions were in place and are therefore not representative of the true situation.

Fletton and Woodston ward councillor Andy Coles also submitted an objection. He said: “My objection relates to the lack of parking with the assessment being undertaken ten months ago and doesn’t reflect the current parking situation in the street.

"The second reason for objection is the highway safety issues with vehicles regularly parked on double yellow lines and no enforcement of yellow line parking overnight or at weekends to manage the nuisance.

"Additionally, the first-floor extension will block out the light to 53 Silver Street’s garden and would also result in

overshadowing. Neighbours are also concerned about overlooking and its impact on their right to privacy.”