Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Plans are to create a new neighbourhood off Burrowmoor Road.

Plans to create up to 230 new homes in March have been submitted by Richborough.

The new homes would be created on land- 10.25 hectares in area- either side of Burrowmoor Road, 1km from March town centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The exact number of new homes to be created has not been confirmed although the application has sought permission for up to 230.

The site off Burrowmoor Road.

The planned percentages are between 0-10% one bedroom, 20-30% two bedroom, 40-50% three bedroom and 20-30% four bedroom.

Plans also include three new play areas, a 0.45 hectare neighbourhood park, a new community garden and 2.68 hectares of natural green space.

A site to the immediate north of the area was given planning permission for 55 new homes in March 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The application stated: “A sustainable vision for the site has been put forward which considers the context, opportunities and constraints and core design principles of the Site.

A map of March with the application area outlined in red.

"The proposals set out a new, sustainable, landscape-led development, which seeks to provide a people-centred community within March.

“The vision is to create a new neighbourhood that caters to the needs of modern families. Providing a diverse range of housing options, and access to different housing types within a sustainable and attractive environment.

"The ambition is to provide a neighbourhood which will positively integrate into the local setting and community in March”