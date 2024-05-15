Plans to build 230 homes to create new neighbourhood in March
Plans to create up to 230 new homes in March have been submitted by Richborough.
The new homes would be created on land- 10.25 hectares in area- either side of Burrowmoor Road, 1km from March town centre.
The exact number of new homes to be created has not been confirmed although the application has sought permission for up to 230.
The planned percentages are between 0-10% one bedroom, 20-30% two bedroom, 40-50% three bedroom and 20-30% four bedroom.
Plans also include three new play areas, a 0.45 hectare neighbourhood park, a new community garden and 2.68 hectares of natural green space.
A site to the immediate north of the area was given planning permission for 55 new homes in March 2023.
The application stated: “A sustainable vision for the site has been put forward which considers the context, opportunities and constraints and core design principles of the Site.
"The proposals set out a new, sustainable, landscape-led development, which seeks to provide a people-centred community within March.
“The vision is to create a new neighbourhood that caters to the needs of modern families. Providing a diverse range of housing options, and access to different housing types within a sustainable and attractive environment.
"The ambition is to provide a neighbourhood which will positively integrate into the local setting and community in March”
The application will now be considered by Fenland District Council and can be viewed on the council’s planning portal using reference F/YR24/0396/O.