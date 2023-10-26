Plans for new Peterborough HMO withdrawn
Plans for a new HMO in Peterborough have been withdrawn.
Ithaca Homes Limited has recently purchased 194A Dogsthorpe Road and had planned to convert the currently “uninhabitable” property into an eight occupant HMO to “avoid it becoming another empty home statistic.”
Plans were to demolish the current ground floor extension described as unusable and to replace it with a double storey extension using the same footprint as the original to create six ensuite bedrooms suitable for up to 8 occupants.
Three off-street parking spaces would also have been provided.
The application stated: “Our vision is to design beautiful buildings that use ingenious ways of bringing natural light to architecture while changing how architectural services are delivered.
"The construction and lack of maintenance and internal finishes from the previous owner significantly limits the usage of the existing house and its ability to achieve modern building standards.
"There is no bathroom or kitchen, with many or the floors and ceiling missing making it unsafe in parts to walkthrough with damp and mold is evident in several areas and at present cannot be occupied.”
Plans have now been withdrawn by the applicants, which means that a brand new proposal will have to be submitted before any major alteration works can begin.