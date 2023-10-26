Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Plans for a new HMO in Peterborough have been withdrawn.

Ithaca Homes Limited has recently purchased 194A Dogsthorpe Road and had planned to convert the currently “uninhabitable” property into an eight occupant HMO to “avoid it becoming another empty home statistic.”

Plans were to demolish the current ground floor extension described as unusable and to replace it with a double storey extension using the same footprint as the original to create six ensuite bedrooms suitable for up to 8 occupants.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The house on Dogsthorpe Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Three off-street parking spaces would also have been provided.

The application stated: “Our vision is to design beautiful buildings that use ingenious ways of bringing natural light to architecture while changing how architectural services are delivered.

"The construction and lack of maintenance and internal finishes from the previous owner significantly limits the usage of the existing house and its ability to achieve modern building standards.

"There is no bathroom or kitchen, with many or the floors and ceiling missing making it unsafe in parts to walkthrough with damp and mold is evident in several areas and at present cannot be occupied.”