Plans for new homes on vacant land in Peterborough street submitted

Scotney Street, New England.

The application concerns land (1.32 hectares) at the rear of 151-159 Scotney Street in New England.

The area proposed for the homes includes three existing gardens, which will have to be changed as well as the parking arrangements. Two of these three are already owned by the applicant.

Space in the developments has been set aside for eight parking spaces, which will be accessed by an existed access point, in between numbers 147 and 151 on Scotney Street.

A plan of the location of the proposed dwellings.

Outline consent was given for four dwellings on the site in 2018 and this application is seeking to renew that. The number of bedrooms has not been specified in the plans but are to be of two storeys, in character with the rest of the area.