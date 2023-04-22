Plans for new 56-bed care home in March
Plans have been amended this month to provide new solar panels on the roof of the care home.
A new 56-bed care home is planned in March.
Plans have recently been updated to add 50 solar PV panels to the building roof at Cawood Close.
The Glenholme Healthcare Group was given permission to turn the 1.34-acre CPL Feltham site into a care home in September 2021 but access issues followed.
Plans were then forced to be resubmitted earlier this year to move access to Peterhouse Crescent from the eastern boundary of Cawood Close.
The home will specialise in catering for people living with dementia.
The plans include a plant room, two lounge/dining rooms, a dayroom and a cafe/bar across two floors.
There is also provision for a 31-space car park with a dedicated ambulance bay.
The plans can be viewed on Fenland District Council’s planning portal, search using reference F/YR22/0083/F