A new 56-bed care home is planned in March.

Plans have recently been updated to add 50 solar PV panels to the building roof at Cawood Close.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Glenholme Healthcare Group was given permission to turn the 1.34-acre CPL Feltham site into a care home in September 2021 but access issues followed.

A 3D view of the new care home.

Plans were then forced to be resubmitted earlier this year to move access to Peterhouse Crescent from the eastern boundary of Cawood Close.

The home will specialise in catering for people living with dementia.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The plans include a plant room, two lounge/dining rooms, a dayroom and a cafe/bar across two floors.

There is also provision for a 31-space car park with a dedicated ambulance bay.