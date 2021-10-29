Plans for more offices to be converted to flats at Peterborough site approved

Adam Court on Neward Road.

Prior approval has been given to convert the first floor of an existing office block at Adam Court in Newark Road, Fengate into four studio apartments.

The office complex was built in 1990 and consists of six two storey buildings. In May, the council granted a notice of prior approval to convert three of those building into 37 flats, 46 parking spaces will be retained and a cycle shelter installed.

With the addition of the flats, the residential component at Adam Court site is set to grow to just over 67 percent.

The ground floor of one of the units in question is currently let to National Grid Gas plc on a ten year lease but there is a break clause at the end of year six (November 2023). Should the company decide to end the lease, the unit would then be converted to flats.

In order to create the new flats, the space would be sold to Cambridge-based Mayflower Manhattan Limited by current owners Adam Court Management Company Limited.

The application states: “The proposal seeks to offer a significant and growing sector of the housing market in the UK - single person households - with high quality self-contained

homes at attainable rents. By replacing office space in low demand with much needed residential accommodation that is close to a wide range of employment opportunities, we consider that the proposal supports the wider aspirations of the Local Plan to promote and develop the Peterborough economy.

“Excellent employment opportunities exist for residents, together with a range of facilities in reasonable proximity. Existing 1930s housing in the Peterborough East ward is not far away and the demand for residential conversions has been proven by other examples situated close to the site. Moreover, this scheme, in our view, provides notably good residential accommodation in all units.”